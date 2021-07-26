      Weather Alert

Browns Rookie Placed On Covid-19 List

Kenny Roda
Jul 25, 2021 @ 9:54pm
A football with the signature of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sits on the field before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. New England won 33-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

(official Browns release)

Browns place Owusu-Koramoah on COVID-19 list

 

Berea, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

 

No further information is available at this time.

Rookies have already reported for Browns training camp, while veterans are all due in Berea on Tuesday.

The first full squad practice is scheduled for Wednesday.

TAGS
Cleveland Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Popular Posts
Ohio, Neighboring State Troopers Target 'Move Over' Law This Week
UPDATE: Conditions Improve As Canton Health Issues Air Quality Advisory
Congressman Tim Ryan says we are in a race with China that we have to win
Deadly Night in Canton One Year Ago
Canton to Erect 4 'Gateway' Signs Soon, More Later
Connect With Us Listen To Us On