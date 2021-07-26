Browns Rookie Placed On Covid-19 List
(official Browns release)
Browns place Owusu-Koramoah on COVID-19 list
Berea, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
No further information is available at this time.
Rookies have already reported for Browns training camp, while veterans are all due in Berea on Tuesday.
The first full squad practice is scheduled for Wednesday.