Browns Shock Niners, Hand San Fran First Loss

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Jake Moody #4 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after winning a game winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As San Francisco rookie kicker Jake Moody’s 41 yard field goal attempt faded wide right in the closing seconds of the game, Browns players and their fans began celebrating the shocking 19-17 upset win over the previously undefeated 49ers on the shores of Lake Erie.

Cleveland playing shorthanded on offense without starters, Deshaun Watson at quarterback, running back Nick Chubb, right tackle Jack Conklin and guard Joel Bitonio relied on their physical and top-ranked defense to take down San Fran.

Myles Garrett and company held the Niners to a season low 215 total yards and 17 points.

Cleveland’s “D” sacked quarterback Brock Purdy 3 times and forced him to throw his first interception of the year, while handing the second year pro his first ever regular season loss as a starting QB.

P.J. Walker, filling in for the injured Watson at QB, made some mistakes (2 interceptions), but also made just enough plays to help the Browns offense put up 19 points.

Walker completed 18 of 34 passes for 192 yards and no touchdowns.

Running back Kareem Hunt scored Cleveland’s only touchdown in the game on a 16 yard run in the second quarter.

Jerome Ford led the ground attack, which racked up 164 total yards, with 84 yards on the ground.

Browns kicker, Dustin Hopkins was huge in the win, connecting on 4 of 5 field goals, the last, a 29 yarded with 1:40 to play that turned out to be the game winner.

With the victory, the Browns improved to (3-2) on the year and will face the Colts next Sunday in Indianapolis.

The 49ers, who lost for the first time this season and in their last 15 regular season games, fell to (5-1) this season.