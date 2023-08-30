Browns Sign 15 To Practice Squad

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 17: Cleveland Browns helmet sits on a cart during the preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Browns claim CB Kahlef Hailassie and add 15 to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have claimed CB Kahlef Hailassie via waivers from Kansas City. To make room on the roster the team waived CB A.J. Green III.

The team has also signed CB Lorenzo Burns, WR Jaelon Darden, G Michaell Dunn, RB Hassan Hall, DT Trysten Hill, DE Sam Kamara, S Tanner McCalister, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DE Lonnie Phelps, LB Charlie Thomas III, DE Isaiah Thomas and WR Austin Watkins to the practice squad. All 12 of the players were with the Browns in training camp this year.

In addition, the team has agreed to terms with K Lucas Havrisik, T Alex Leatherwood, QB P.J. Walker to their practice squad.

Hailassie is a 6-1, 195-pound rookie out of Western Kentucky. He was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent and recorded one interception during the preseason.

Havrisik (6-2, 190) is officially in his first NFL season out of Arizona. He spent time on the Colts’ practice squad in 2022 and spent training camp in Indianapolis this season.

Leatherwood (6-5, 315) is in his third NFL season out of Alabama. Originally a first-round pick by the Raiders in 2021, Leatherwood has appeared in 21 career games with 17 starts between the Raiders (2021) and Bears (2022).

Walker (5-11, 215) is officially in his fourth NFL season out of Temple. Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts’ practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL’s Houston Roughneck’s in 2019, before joining the Panthers in 2020. During his time in Carolina, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts. Walker completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns. He spent training camp this year with the Bears.