Browns Sign 3 Rookies

(Story from ClevelandBrowns.com) The Browns on Thursday signed three of their 2019 NFL Draft picks — Miami S Sheldrick Redwine, Southeast Missouri State T Drew Forbes and Tulane CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

Redwine, whom the Browns selected with the 119th overall pick in the fourth round, was a two-year starter for the Hurricanes and shined as a senior. He earned All-ACC honorable mention after compiling 64 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Redwine had 59 tackles and two interceptions as a junior.

Forbes, whom the Browns selected with the 189th overall pick in the sixth round, was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Redhawks, earning first-team Ohio Valley Conference honors as a senior. A three-sport athlete, Forbes played on both sides of the ball at North County High before enrolling at Southeast Missouri State in 2015.