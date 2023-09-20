Browns Sign Hunt, Place Chubb On IR

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Browns place RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve, sign RB Kareem Hunt

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have placed RB Nick Chubb (knee) on injured reserve. The team also signed RB Kareem Hunt.

Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler, currently ranks fourth in the NFL with 170 rushing yards. He sustained a knee injury in the second quarter on Monday night against the Steelers. A second-round pick in 2018, Chubb ranks third in Browns history with 48 rushing touchdowns and fourth all-time with 6,511 rushing yards.

Hunt appeared in 49 games with the Browns from 2019-22. During that time, he logged 23 total touchdowns (16 rushing and seven receiving), while registering 1,874 rushing yards and 132 receptions for 973 yards. Originally a third-round pick by Kansas City in 2017, the Toledo product has appeared in 76 career games and recorded 4,025 rushing yards with 31 touchdowns, while adding 211 receptions for 1,806 yards with 17 touchdowns. Hunt is a native of Willoughby, Ohio.