Browns Thomas Leads 2023 HOF Class
August 5, 2023 9:42PM EDT
Joe Thomas headlined the nine member class for the 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame inductions on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium.
Number 73 spent all 11 years of his NFL career with the Browns and set an NFL record of playing in 10,363 consecutive snaps. He becomes the 18 member of the Cleveland Browns to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Joining Thomas in the class of 2023 :
Bucs – Safety – Ronde Barber
Dolphins- Linebacker – Zach Thomas
Jets/Patriots- Cornerback – Darrelle Rivas
Jets – Defensive Lineman – Joe Klecko
Chargers/Cardinals – Head Coach – Don Coryell
Bengals – Cornerback – Ken Riley
Cowboys – Linebacker- Chuck Howley
Cowboys/Broncos – Defensive End – DeMarcus Ware
