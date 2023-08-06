News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Browns Thomas Leads 2023 HOF Class

By Kenny Roda
August 5, 2023 9:42PM EDT
Joe Thomas 2023 Hall Of Fame Speech. WHBC Sports

Joe Thomas headlined the nine member class for the 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame inductions on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium.

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 27, 2016: Left tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns kneels during timeout in the second quarter of a game against the New York Giants on November 27, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. New York won 27-13. (Photo by: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Imges)

 Number 73 spent all 11 years of his NFL career with the Browns and set an NFL record of playing in 10,363 consecutive snaps. He becomes the 18 member of the Cleveland Browns to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

 

Joining Thomas in the class of 2023 :

Bucs – Safety – Ronde Barber

Dolphins- Linebacker – Zach Thomas

Jets/Patriots- Cornerback – Darrelle Rivas

Jets – Defensive Lineman – Joe Klecko

Chargers/Cardinals – Head Coach – Don Coryell

Bengals – Cornerback – Ken Riley

Cowboys – Linebacker- Chuck Howley

Cowboys/Broncos – Defensive End – DeMarcus Ware

 

More about:
Cleveland Browns
Joe Thomas
NFL

