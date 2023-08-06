Browns Thomas Leads 2023 HOF Class

Joe Thomas headlined the nine member class for the 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame inductions on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium.

Number 73 spent all 11 years of his NFL career with the Browns and set an NFL record of playing in 10,363 consecutive snaps. He becomes the 18 member of the Cleveland Browns to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joining Thomas in the class of 2023 :

Bucs – Safety – Ronde Barber

Dolphins- Linebacker – Zach Thomas

Jets/Patriots- Cornerback – Darrelle Rivas

Jets – Defensive Lineman – Joe Klecko

Chargers/Cardinals – Head Coach – Don Coryell

Bengals – Cornerback – Ken Riley

Cowboys – Linebacker- Chuck Howley

Cowboys/Broncos – Defensive End – DeMarcus Ware