Browns To Sign Two Defensive Linemen

Going into free agency the Browns biggest need was addressing the defensive line, both tackle and edge rusher.

On day one of the NFL’s legal tampering period, where teams can talk to, and agree to terms with free agent players, Cleveland reportedly has come to terms with former Texans and Rams edge rusher, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and former Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

Pending physicals for both, the Browns can officially sign the two players Wednesday, March 15th at 4pm.

The team also announced it plans to resign center Ethan Pocic.