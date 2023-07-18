Browns To Wear White Throwback Helmets

(official Browns release)

Browns unveil white alternate throwback helmets

The White Out Series presented by Dude Wipes will include 3 regular season games featuring the new white alternate helmet and throwback uniform

By Anthony Poisal, ClevelandBrowns.com Staff Writer

The Browns have introduced a new alternate helmet — and are tapping deeper than ever into their franchise’s history to bring back a true throwback look.

For three games in 2023, the Browns will wear a white alternate helmet with the same white throwback jerseys the team wore in 2021, returning a look that hasn’t been worn by the Browns since the franchise was born in 1946. The helmet will also include an orange and brown stripe down the middle and will be the first time the Browns have worn a non-orange helmet in over seven decades.

The Browns will debut the helmets on the road in Week 2 against the Steelers for Monday Night Football. They will then wear them back at home at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 6 against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets on Thursday Night Football, which will also be the final home regular season game of the season. All games are part of the team’s “White Out” series, presented by Dude Wipes, and fans are encouraged to join the team in wearing white.

“We’re super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet,” Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons — it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted. We always want to continue having great fan interaction and deliver for them as much as we possibly can.”

The Browns wore a white helmet their first six years in existence until they shifted to the orange shell in 1951. They won four All-American Football Conference championships with the helmet in their first four years and carried their success with the helmet over to the franchise’s first year in the NFL in 1950 when it won the league championship. Their roster at the time was filled with several franchise legends such as Otto Graham, Marion Motley, Bill Willis, Lou Groza, Mac Speedie and Dante Lavelli.

The NFL last year began allowing teams to use an alternate helmet shell — one that is a different color than the team’s main helmet — for their alternate uniform choices. A white helmet has long been a desirable choice among fans for a revival, and Johnson is happy to grant their wishes.

The helmet also serves as another symbol of the team tapping into feedback from the fanbase, similar to last season’s fan-voted selection of putting the Brownie the Elf logo at midfield and this season’s fan-voted pick of the Browns’ new dawg logo.

Additionally, the Browns will be selling merchandise surrounding the white helmet through their “Legacy Collection” via Fanatics.