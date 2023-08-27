News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Browns Trade For Running Back

By Kenny Roda
August 27, 2023 1:00PM EDT
CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 07: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(official Browns release)

Browns and Patriots agree to trade

 

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have agreed to the following trade:


Browns receive:
RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Patriots receive:
T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Strong (5-11, 215) is in his second NFL season out of South Dakota State. Originally selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Strong appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown and added seven receptions for 42 yards in 2022.

Wheatley spent the 2022 season on the Browns’ practice squad.

*All NFL trades are pending a physical.

