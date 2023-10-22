News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Buckeyes And Browns With Big Wins Over The Weekend

By Kenny Roda
October 22, 2023 7:20PM EDT
COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 21: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lionsat Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 21, 2023. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State’s defense dominated Penn State’s offense and Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison played catch like they did when they were high school teammates to lead O.S.U. to a 20-12 victory at home over the Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes defense held Penn State’s offense to 240 total yards and sacked quarterback Drew Allar 4 times, while McCord, who finished with 289 yards in the air, hooked up with Harrison Jr. 11 times for 162 yards and his only TD pass.

The 3rd ranked Buckeyes improved to (7-0) and will play at Wisconsin on Saturday night.

Penn State dropped to (6-1) on the year.

On Sunday in Indianapolis, Browns quarterback P.J. Walker came off the bench for the once again injured Deshaun Watson and engineered a 12 play-80 yard game winning drive in the final seconds to lead Cleveland to a thrilling 39-38 come-from-behind win.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 22: PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Running back Kareem Hunt scored the game winner on a 1 yard run on 4th and goal with :15 second left in the game.

Myles Garrett dominated at times on defense finishing with 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 tackle for loss and also blocked a field goal on special teams.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 22: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts fumbles the ball against Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

With the victory Cleveland improved to (4-2) and will play at Seattle on Sunday, October 29yh at 4:05pm.

