Buckeyes Coach Wants Answers From The Big Ten
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center, celebrates their touchdown against Florida Atlantic during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took to Twitter on Friday seeking answers to questions he was getting from his players and their parents as to why the Big Ten is not allowing teams to play football this fall, while other conferences like the SEC, the ACC and the Big 12 are playing football despite the coronavirus pandemic..
Here’s is Day’s tweet from his Twitter account: