Buckeyes Mistakes Lead To Another Michigan Win

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

No Jim Harbaugh, no Connor Stalions on the sidelines for the Wolverines, no problem, as Michigan beat Ohio State for the third consecutive year picking up a 30–24 win over Ohio State in Ann Arbor.

Running back Blake Corum ran for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Wolverines, while quarterback JJ McCarthy threw for 1 score, but did not turn the ball over.

Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord threw 2 costly interceptions, and Jayden Fielding missed a field goal right before halftime as mistakes doomed the Buckeyes in the loss.

McCord finished the game with 271 yards passing and 2 touchdowns, but those 2 huge interceptions.

Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Buckeyes offense with 5 catches for 118 yards and 1 score.

Michigan improves to (12-0) on the season and will now play Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

Ohio State falls to (11-1) and now must wait and see what happens with their playoff hopes and their bowl possibilities.