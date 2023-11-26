Buckeyes Mistakes Lead To Another Michigan Win
No Jim Harbaugh, no Connor Stalions on the sidelines for the Wolverines, no problem, as Michigan beat Ohio State for the third consecutive year picking up a 30–24 win over Ohio State in Ann Arbor.
Running back Blake Corum ran for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Wolverines, while quarterback JJ McCarthy threw for 1 score, but did not turn the ball over.
Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord threw 2 costly interceptions, and Jayden Fielding missed a field goal right before halftime as mistakes doomed the Buckeyes in the loss.
McCord finished the game with 271 yards passing and 2 touchdowns, but those 2 huge interceptions.
Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Buckeyes offense with 5 catches for 118 yards and 1 score.
Michigan improves to (12-0) on the season and will now play Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.
Ohio State falls to (11-1) and now must wait and see what happens with their playoff hopes and their bowl possibilities.