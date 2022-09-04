Buckeyes Use 2nd Half Comeback To Beat Irish

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 03: Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) hoists Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) in the air after Johnson caught a 24-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter of the college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 3, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the Buckeyes offense struggling for 3 quarters, Ohio State relied on defensive coordinator Jim Knowles new look defense to keep them in the game until C.J. Stroud and company scored 2 second half touchdowns to lift O.S.U. to a 21-10 come from behind win over Notre Dame.

Ryan Day’s squad trailed 10-7 at the half and was outplayed by the Irish in the first 30 minutes. But with the defense pitching a shutout in the second half, Stroud put the Buckeyes ahead for good late in the 3rd quarter when he connected on a 24 yard scoring strike to former walk-on Xavier Johnson, who was playing because of an early game injury to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That put Ohio State up 14-10.

Then a Miyan Williams 2 yard td run in the 4th quarter capped off a 14 play, 95 yard drive and gave the Buckeyes a hard fought 21-10 win.

Stroud finished 24-34-223 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

TreVeyon Henderson led O.S.U. on the ground with 91 yards on 15 carries, while Williams added 84 yards on 14 carries and that td.

Emeka Egbuka was Stroud’s favorite target on the night, catching 9 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Massillon high school graduate, wide receiver Jayden Ballard caught the first 2 passes of his career for 14 yards.

Ohio State’s revamped defense held the Fighting Irish to 253 total yards to go along with just the 10 points. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg led O.S.U. with 9 tackles and 2 sacks, while defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. added 4 tackles, 2 tackle for loss and 1 sack.

Next up for the #2 ranked Buckeyes, a 12pm home game Saturday, September 10th against Arkansas State.