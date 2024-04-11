UPDATE: Severe Weather Risk Reduced: AccuWeather

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Complain about today’s rain, but it may be a blessing in damp disguise.

The severe weather threat for the area has been “dampened” as well.

The fear had been that the sun would come out, warm the atmosphere, and fire off some severe thunderstorms.

Take note though: AccuWeather says that threat is still there, but more so for southeast Ohio.

Severe storms could be accompanied by damaging winds, hail and even a tornado possibly.

There’s a Flood Watch in place for all this rain however.

That watch covers the entire state.