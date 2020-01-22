Canton City Schools Looking for Additional Funding through Levy
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton City School District is working hard to avoid more budget cuts. A levy is being proposed to help them do just that. Issue 19 will appear on the upcoming ballot.
“It will cost the owner of a $50,000 home just $11.52 a month,” Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Graham tells WHBC News.
If approved the 7.9 mill levy will provide the district with $5.1 million. However, Graham says, cuts will still be made regardless.
It has now been nine years since Canton City Schools have seen new local funding. In 2019, the district was forced to cut $7.6 million from its budget.
Graham says the money from Issue 19 is essential to provide Canton City School’s students with the resources they need for a quality education.