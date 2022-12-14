Canton Council Locks in Temporary 2023 Spending Plan

Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a temporary spending plan in place for next year, with $67.7 million in General Fund spending forecast for 2023.

That’s down from 2022 spending.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says safety services like police, fire and even 911 dispatch and the crime lab make up two-thirds of General Fund spending.

Spending across the city is expected to hit $328 million dollars, with services like water and sewer being the most expensive.

The sewer budget of $29 million is more than is spent on police and fire, but they do have capital projects…

The budget must be finalized by the end of March.