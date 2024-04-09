News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton House Fire Snuffed Out, 37 Cats Rescued

By Jim Michaels
April 9, 2024 8:42AM EDT
Share
Canton House Fire Snuffed Out, 37 Cats Rescued
A Canton firefighter revives a few of the 37 cats rescued from a 25th Street NW house fire. (Canton Fire Department)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters rescued 37 cats from a house fire Monday afternoon, even giving oxygen to some of the pets.

The homeowner was not injured, though a CFD firefighter had minor injuries.

That fire on 25th Street NW across the street from the entrance to Malone University.

The woman claims one of the felines turned on the gas stove and started that fire.

There was $9000 damage done to the kitchen area.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Much of Ohio Gets Front Row Seat
3

Canton Street Gunfight Sends 2 to Hospitals
4

The victim of a Hit and Run is Identified - Suspect at Large
5

Huge Stark County Drug Bust leads to Drugs, Cash and an Arrest