Canton House Fire Snuffed Out, 37 Cats Rescued

A Canton firefighter revives a few of the 37 cats rescued from a 25th Street NW house fire. (Canton Fire Department)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters rescued 37 cats from a house fire Monday afternoon, even giving oxygen to some of the pets.

The homeowner was not injured, though a CFD firefighter had minor injuries.

That fire on 25th Street NW across the street from the entrance to Malone University.

The woman claims one of the felines turned on the gas stove and started that fire.

There was $9000 damage done to the kitchen area.