Canton Man Acquitted in Akron Murder
September 15, 2023 9:46AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 38-year-old Darrell Buchanan was accused of killing an Akron man last November.
Today, he faces none of those charges.
The Canton man was acquitted by a jury following a four-day trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court.
He had been accused of going to 38-year-old Joseph Hall’s home and killing him.
He initially went there at the behest of a Canton woman having a disagreement with Hall over a car purchase.
That woman is now deceased.