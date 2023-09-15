Canton Man Acquitted in Akron Murder

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 38-year-old Darrell Buchanan was accused of killing an Akron man last November.

Today, he faces none of those charges.

The Canton man was acquitted by a jury following a four-day trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

He had been accused of going to 38-year-old Joseph Hall’s home and killing him.

He initially went there at the behest of a Canton woman having a disagreement with Hall over a car purchase.

That woman is now deceased.