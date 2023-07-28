News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man Convicted of Killing Wife’s First Husband

By Jim Michaels
July 28, 2023 7:46AM EDT
Errol Frank III (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a Stark County jury just two hours to convict a Canton man of murder on Thursday.

29-year-old Errol Frank III will be sentenced on Monday morning.

Frank reportedly claimed self-defense when he testified in the two-day-long trial.

But the jury went along with the prosecutor, who said Frank hunted down 36-year-old Melvin Stevenson of Canton and shot him in the head and back.

Stevenson died from those injuries sustained in the area of O’Jays Parkway NE and 9th Street back in March.

Frank is married to Stevenson’s former wife.

