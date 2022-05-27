      Weather Alert

Canton Man Found Guilty in Akron Double Killing, Faces Possible Death Sentence Next

Jim Michaels
May 27, 2022 @ 5:44am
Shawn Allen (Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man has been found guilty of aggravated murder in a horrendous crime in Akron.

Now he faces a possible death sentence.

The jury in the case against 37-year-old Shawn Allen came back with a guilty verdict on Thursday.

The sentencing phase of the trial begins on June 13.

Allen is accused of running down and killing 43-year-old Horace Lee and his 22-month-old daughter Azariah Tucker along Crouse Street.

Lee was pushing her down the sidewalk in a stroller back in July of 2020 when the pair was struck.

The two men had argued earlier.

