Canton Man, Massillon Woman Killed in Wrong-Way I-71 Crash

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A wrong-way crash involving two SUVs on I-71 north of Columbus early yesterday morning kills four people, two from our area.

32-year-old Larry Dotson of Canton and 32-year-old Marlee Middleton of Massillon were dead in one of the vehicles.

The Mount Gilead post of the state patrol says Dotson was driving north in the southbound lanes of 71 in eastern Morrow County when he slammed head-on into the other SUV.

Two passengers were killed and the driver injured in the other vehicle.

It happened just north of the Route 95 exit.

Both SUVs caught fire after the collision.