Canton Man With Hammer at Capitol Misses Court Appearance

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHHBC) – The Canton man facing charges for trying to enter the Capitol building with a hammer is in more trouble.

Christopher Snow failed to show up for his latest court date.

The 33-year-old now has an arrest warrant in his name.

He had been charged with only a misdemeanor.

Snow was at the Capitol Visitor Center last month when an X-ray machine revealed the hammer inside a bag he was carrying.

Capitol police say a Taser was needed to be used to affect an arrest, after a struggle.