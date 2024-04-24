News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Mayor: Refuse Entry to Supposed Electrical Inspectors Knocking on Doors

By Jim Michaels
April 24, 2024 8:35AM EDT
Share
Canton Mayor: Refuse Entry to Supposed Electrical Inspectors Knocking on Doors
Courtesy Ohio Department of Insurance

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Bill Sherer is warning residents about scammers in the community.

These scammers are trying to get inside of people’s homes, claiming they are third-party electrical inspectors.

You should not let these people in your home, says the mayor.

AEP Ohio tells the city if an employee does need to enter a home, they will call and make an appointment first.

And of course they will also carry AEP identification, and their vehicles will also likely be branded.

The city started getting calls on this on Monday.

If you ever feel unsafe with someone at your door, the mayor says call 9-1-1.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Dead Dogs in Jackson Lead to Charges for Massillon Man
3

CPD Arrest in Early Morning Burglary Downtown
4

Gambling Raid in Akron Nets Cash, Drugs and 3 Arrests
5

Canton Man Takes Police on Lengthy Chase