Canton Mayor: Refuse Entry to Supposed Electrical Inspectors Knocking on Doors

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Bill Sherer is warning residents about scammers in the community.

These scammers are trying to get inside of people’s homes, claiming they are third-party electrical inspectors.

You should not let these people in your home, says the mayor.

AEP Ohio tells the city if an employee does need to enter a home, they will call and make an appointment first.

And of course they will also carry AEP identification, and their vehicles will also likely be branded.

The city started getting calls on this on Monday.

If you ever feel unsafe with someone at your door, the mayor says call 9-1-1.