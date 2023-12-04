Canton Partners with FairlawnGig for 1 Gigabit Service

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is partnering with the city of Fairlawn to bring high-speed internet and data service to city and county office buildings and more.

They’ll use the downtown area’s existing fiber optic lines.

FairlawnGig is a municipally-owned utility that provides one Gigabit service for both uploads and downloads, with the potential to go to 100 Gig if needed.

No word on the cost, as an agreement has not been signed yet.

No word on a timeline.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says it’s also an economic development tool for private businesses wanting fast internet service.

FairlawnGig serving as a kind of internet service provider.