Canton PD Makes Arrest in Armed Convenience Store Robberies

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of two convenience stores two weeks ago.

18-year-old Dana Starling was arrested Friday.

He’s charged with aggravated robbery in the stickups at the Bell Stores location in the 3800 block of Cleveland Avenue NW and the robbery of the Circle K in the 2500 block of Fulton Road NW near I-77.

Starling made off with cash from both stores.

He’s also accused of holding up a Family Dollar store.

He was arraigned in Canton Municipal Court on Monday, with his bond set at $750,000.