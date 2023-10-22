Canton Police Make Quick Arrest in Friday Homicide

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old Canton man is in the Stark County jail, charged with murder in the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

Savier Smiley was arrested shortly after Canton police found 37-year-old Dontae Crayton shot inside a home on Maple Avenue near 19th Street NE Friday night.

He had been shot once in the “upper body”, according to police.

Crayton died later at the hospital.

Police say they identified Smiley as a suspect and arrested him in a nearby house.