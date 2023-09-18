Canton Purchases 2000 Water Meter Devices

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has stocked up on those water meter transmitting devices in your home or business.

Those are the devices that tell the water department how much H2O has been used since the previous meter reading.

2000 of them at a cost of $262,000.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says the city’s water department has 42,500 customers inside and outside the city.

He says about 500 of those devices need to be replaced each year.