Canton Residents Seeing Water, Sewer, Sanitation Fee Increases

Jim Michaels
Mar 4, 2022 @ 4:55am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Inflation at the national level just hit home again.

The city of Canton bases annual rate increases for basic water, sewer and sanitation fees on the Consumer Price Index.

So those rates are going up an average seven-percent starting next month.

City council approved the increases Monday night.

Each homeowner will be paying $3.75 more a month, or $45 more for the year.

