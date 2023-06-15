News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Sets July 3 for Annual Monumental 4th Fireworks Display

By Jim Michaels
June 15, 2023 8:25AM EDT
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’d like you to mark your calendar now for the annual Monumental 4th Fireworks display.

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says pyrotechnics will be displayed on Monday night July 3 starting at about 9:50 p.m., adjacent to the McKinley Monument.

And there are plenty of reasons to get there early, other than “saving your spot”.

There’s entertainment at 7:30, food trucks and more.

The grounds will open at 7 p.m.

There’s no “bad weather” date.

It’s the perfect combination of history and patriotism.

