Canton South And Massillon Win Regional Titles, Move On To State Semi’s

By Kenny Roda
November 19, 2023 10:51PM EST
Canton South Wins 1st Regional Championship in school history. 11-17-23

The Canton South Wildcats won the school’s first ever Regional Championship Friday night at Tallmadge high school beating the Struthers Wildcats 35-13 in the Division 4/Region 13 title game. With the victory Canton South now moves on to the Division 4 state semi-finals where they will play Glenville on Friday night, November 24th at 7pm at Art Wright stadium in Wadsworth.

The Massillon Tigers defeated the Green Bulldogs  31-6 to win the Division 2/ Region 7 championship (their 6th in the last 7 years) and advance to take on Cincinnati Anderson in the Division 2 state semi-finals Friday, November 24 at 7 pm at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Tune in to 1480 WHBC, or go to WHBC.com for our broadcast information, which should be made available Monday or Tuesday.

