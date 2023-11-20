Canton South And Massillon Win Regional Titles, Move On To State Semi’s

The Canton South Wildcats won the school’s first ever Regional Championship Friday night at Tallmadge high school beating the Struthers Wildcats 35-13 in the Division 4/Region 13 title game. With the victory Canton South now moves on to the Division 4 state semi-finals where they will play Glenville on Friday night, November 24th at 7pm at Art Wright stadium in Wadsworth.

The Massillon Tigers defeated the Green Bulldogs 31-6 to win the Division 2/ Region 7 championship (their 6th in the last 7 years) and advance to take on Cincinnati Anderson in the Division 2 state semi-finals Friday, November 24 at 7 pm at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Tune in to 1480 WHBC, or go to WHBC.com for our broadcast information, which should be made available Monday or Tuesday.