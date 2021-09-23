      Weather Alert

Canton VXI Call Center Hiring Up to 150

Jim Michaels
Sep 23, 2021 @ 5:57am
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking for a job?

The VXI call center in Canton is hiring up to 150 new call takers, with one of their clients expanding the scope of their business.

What does it mean?

More calls coming in.

The Los Angeles-based company is paying up to $14 an hour with weekly bonuses and offers on-site training.

They even assist people moving, getting their utilities and other home services changes.

Apply in person Monday through Friday from 10 to 4 at Cleveland Avenue and 4th Street NW.

Chelsea Yancoskie in talent acquisition with VXI says Canton is one of their top producing call centers.

They’ve been in Canton for 10 years now.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week
Two Akron Men Indicted for Giving False Information During Gun Purchases at 3 Stores, 2 in Stark
Police Investigating Homicide in SW Canton
UPDATE: Police Recover Suspect Mini-Van in Killing of 16-Year-Old
Connect With Us Listen To Us On