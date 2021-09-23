Canton VXI Call Center Hiring Up to 150
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking for a job?
The VXI call center in Canton is hiring up to 150 new call takers, with one of their clients expanding the scope of their business.
What does it mean?
More calls coming in.
The Los Angeles-based company is paying up to $14 an hour with weekly bonuses and offers on-site training.
They even assist people moving, getting their utilities and other home services changes.
Apply in person Monday through Friday from 10 to 4 at Cleveland Avenue and 4th Street NW.
Chelsea Yancoskie in talent acquisition with VXI says Canton is one of their top producing call centers.
They’ve been in Canton for 10 years now.