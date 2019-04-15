CarGo Delivered To Indians

FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photoColorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez walks in the dugout after scoring against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game in Denver. A person familiar with the agreement says Gonzalez intends to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians. Gonzalez, who played the past 10 seasons with Colorado, will sign once he completes a physical and join the Indians at spring training, said the person who spoke Saturday, March 16, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

INDIANS SELECT OF CARLOS GONZ Á LEZ FROM COLUMBUS;

OPTION RHP JEFRY RODR ĺ GUEZ TO COLUMBUS

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the Major League roster:

Selected the contract of OF CARLOS GONZÁLEZ (#24) from AAA Columbus

Optioned RHP JEFRY RODRĺGUEZ to AAA Columbus

Transferred RHP MIKE CLEVINGER to the 60-day Injured List

González, 33, was signed by the Indians on March 19 and is slated to make his season debut today in Kansas City. Following his abbreviated spring training, he opened the season at AAA Columbus and batted .348 (8-for-23) with a double, homer and 3 RBI in six games prior to today’s transaction (.483/.522/1.004). In 2018, his 10th and final campaign with the Rockies, the three-time All-Star batted .276 (128-for-463) with 32 doubles, 4 triples, 16 home runs and 64 RBI in 132 games (.329/.467/.796).

Rodríguez, 25, was recalled from AAA Columbus and made his Indians debut in Saturday’s start at Kansas City, as the right-hander pitched into the sixth inning while holding the Royals to a pair of runs (5.2IP, 5H, 2R-ER, 0BB, 3SO, 1HR, 91 pitches). He has made one start for AAA Columbus this year, notching the win vs. Indianapolis on April 6 (5.2IP, 7H, 3R/ER, 0BB, 4SO, 91 pitches). Rodríguez was acquired this past offseason (11/30/2018) from the Washington Nationals.

Clevinger, 28, was placed on the 10-day Injured List on April 9 with a right upper back/Teres major muscle strain.