Cavaliers News And Notes

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, left, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre Jordan, right, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
The Cavaliers humbled Kyrie Irving and the Nets new “Big 3” in back-to-back games Wednesday and Friday, beating Brooklyn 147-135 and 125-113. Collin Sexton returned from injury to score 42 points and 25 points in each of those victories for Cleveland.
The Cavaliers have now won 3 in a row and have improved their record under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to (8-7) on the year.
The Cavs next game is Sunday, January 24 at Boston, followed by a home game on Monday, January 25 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The LA game has been changed to an 8 PM tip off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavaliers traded former first round draft pick, Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets for a protected, future second round draft pick.
There is no new information on when the Cavaliers will make up their postponed games from January 17th snd 18th against the Wizards in Washington.
The Cavaliers have 7 players that are averaging in double figures on the year: Collin Sexton 26.8, Andre Drummond 18.8, Darius Garland 16.3, Taurean Prince 15.5, Jarrett Allen 15.5, Cedi Osmond 13.3 and Larry Nance Jr. 11.1.
Here are your Cavaliers team leaders:
Points – Collin Sexton 26.8ppg
Rebounds – Andre Drummond 15.1rpg
Assists – Darius Garland 5.9apg
Blocks – Jarrett Allen 2.0bpg
Steals – Larry Nance Jr. 2.4spg