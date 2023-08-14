Cavs 2023 Preseason Schedule Released

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 21: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 21, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(official Cavs release)

CAVALIERS ANNOUNCE 2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

TEAM TO PLAY FOUR GAMES OVERALL INCLUDING TWO AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that the team will prepare for the 2023-24 regular season presented by SeatGeek, the organization’s official ticketing partner, with four preseason games, beginning October 10 and concluding October 20. The slate of games tips off at Atlanta (Oct. 10) followed by back-to-back games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse vs. Orlando (Oct. 12) and Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli National League (Oct. 16). Maccabi Ra’anana is Cleveland’s sixth international preseason opponent since 2009 and first since they faced off against San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina’s Liga Nacional de Básquet (LNB) in 2019. The Cavaliers will conclude their preseason schedule at Indiana on October 20.

The Cavaliers 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule, including ticket options for both preseason and regular season games will be announced at a later date. Fans who sign up to create a FREE Cavs United profile at Cavs.com/United will be notified when tickets go on sale for all Cavs home games during the 2023-24 NBA season. Everyone with a Cavs United profile (current and new) will automatically be registered to have a first-come, first-served opportunity to purchase single game tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Fans can also follow @cavs on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok as well as Cavs.com for ticket and broadcast updates.

2023 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

HOME GAMES AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE IN ALL CAPS

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Oct. 10 at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 ORLANDO 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 16 MACCABI RA’ANANA 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Indiana 7:00 p.m.