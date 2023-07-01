Cavs Adding Players In Free Agency

INDEPENDENCE, OH – Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t waste any time when the NBA free agency negotiating period began at 6pm on Friday, June 30th agreeing to a reported 2-year contract worth a $32 million dollars with their own free agent, shooting guard Caris Levert per Chris Fedor from Cleveland.com.

Team President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and General Manager Mike Gansey followed that up by agreeing to a reported 3-year, $26 million dollar deal with former 76ers small forward Georges Niang per Sam Amico from Hoopswire.com.

Altman and Gansey then went to work on a reported 3-team trade with the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs that brings Miami shooting guard Max Strus to Cleveland for Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and 2 second round draft picks. The deal will also include Strus signing a 4-year, $63 million contract with the Cavs per Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.com.

All of these moves will not become official until teams and players can sign these contracts on July 6, 2023 after passing physicals.