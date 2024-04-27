Cavs Blown Out By Magic Again, Series Tied 2-2

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – APRIL 25: Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic goes up for a shot against Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kia Center on April 25, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers blew a 9-point halftime lead and we’re blown out for the second consecutive game by the Magic in Orlando, this time the final, 112–89.

This best-of-seven playoff series is now tied at (2-2).

Orlando’s Franz Wagner led all scorers with 34 points, while grabbing a game high 13 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen topped the Cavs with 21 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18, but did not score in the second half.

Things looked good at the break for Cleveland, as they led 60-51, but Orlando outscored the Cavs 37–10 in the third quarter.

In the last 2 games, the Magic have outscored the Cavs 72–26 in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers 3-point shooting woes continued as well, as they hit only 4 of 17 shots from beyond the arc for a dismal 23%. In the series, Cleveland has made just 29 of 123 shoots from 3-point range for 23%.

Cleveland was also dominated on the boards again, as the Magic won the rebounding battle 43–29.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night in Cleveland and you can listen to the game on Newstalk 1480 WHBC.