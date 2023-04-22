Cavs Blown Out, Trail In Series

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – APRIL 21: Mitchell Robinson (23) of the New York Knicks dunks the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden, New York City., United States. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Thanks to the worst offensive performance of the year by any team in the NBA this season, the Cavaliers lost to the Knicks in New York 99-79 in Game 3 of the playoffs.

No team had scored less than 80 points all year in the regular season or the postseason until Cleveland on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

The victory gave the Knicks a 2 games to 1 lead in the best-of-7 first round series.

No matter where the Cavs shot the ball from in Game 3 they were horrendous: 39% on all field goal attempts, an even worse 21% from behind the 3-point line and a dismal 59% from the free throw line. They also committed 20 turnovers and gave up 11 more offensive rebounds to the Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell was really the only Cavs player who showed up leading the team with 22 points, while grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists.

Darius Garland who led the Cavs to the Game 2 victory with 32 points, only scored 10 on Friday night in Game 3 thanks to a nightmarish 4-21 shooting performance.

Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks with 21 points, while teammate R.J. Barrett added 19.

Game 4 in this series takes place Sunday afternoon in New York with a 1pm tip off and you can hear that game, and all the remaining games in this series on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.