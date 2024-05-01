Cavs Homecourt Magic Continues in Game 5 Win

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 30: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers blocks a shot by Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 104-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cavaliers edged the Magic 104-103 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Tuesday night to take a 3 games to 2 lead in their best-of-7 series with Orlando, as the home team has won all 5 games so far in this series.

Playing without injured starting center Jarrett Allen to a rib contusion, the Cavs had 5 players score in double figures to pick up the slack, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 28 points.

Darius Garland had his most effective game of the series scoring 23 points and handing out 5 assists and grabbing 5 rebounds.

Evan Mobley playing center for the injured Allen, posted a double/double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and came up with the defensive play of the night blocking a Franz Wagner lay up with :05 seconds left in the game to protect a 102-100 Cavs lead.

Max Strus came alive hitting 4 of 10 shots from 3-point range to finish with a series best 16 points to go along with 6 boards and 5 helpers.

And give Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff credit, as he benched the struggling Georges Niang in favor a veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr, and Morris delivered 12 big points off the bench, to go along with his toughness that he brings every time he steps onto the court.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with a game high 39 points.

Game #6 is Friday night in Orlando. Should the Magic win and extend the series, Game #7 would then be played Sunday in Cleveland.

You can hear all of the games on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.