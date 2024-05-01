Cavs Homecourt Magic Continues in Game 5 Win
The Cavaliers edged the Magic 104-103 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Tuesday night to take a 3 games to 2 lead in their best-of-7 series with Orlando, as the home team has won all 5 games so far in this series.
Playing without injured starting center Jarrett Allen to a rib contusion, the Cavs had 5 players score in double figures to pick up the slack, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 28 points.
Darius Garland had his most effective game of the series scoring 23 points and handing out 5 assists and grabbing 5 rebounds.
Evan Mobley playing center for the injured Allen, posted a double/double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and came up with the defensive play of the night blocking a Franz Wagner lay up with :05 seconds left in the game to protect a 102-100 Cavs lead.
Max Strus came alive hitting 4 of 10 shots from 3-point range to finish with a series best 16 points to go along with 6 boards and 5 helpers.
And give Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff credit, as he benched the struggling Georges Niang in favor a veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr, and Morris delivered 12 big points off the bench, to go along with his toughness that he brings every time he steps onto the court.
Paolo Banchero led the Magic with a game high 39 points.
Game #6 is Friday night in Orlando. Should the Magic win and extend the series, Game #7 would then be played Sunday in Cleveland.
You can hear all of the games on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.