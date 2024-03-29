Cavs Keeping Morris For Rest Of Season

(official Cavs release) 3-29-24

CAVALIERS SIGN MARCUS MORRIS SR. FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE SEASON

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Marcus Morris Sr. for the remainder of the season, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Morris Sr. (6-8, 235) signed a 10-day contract with the team on March 18th and appeared in five games, averaging 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.4 minutes while also shooting .438 from the three-point line.

Prior to joining the Cavaliers, Morris Sr. appeared in 37 games this season with the Philadelphia 76ers, before being traded to San Antonio as part of a three-team deal on February 8th. He was later waived on February 29th.

Over his 13-year NBA career, Morris Sr. has played in 825 games (509 starts) with Houston, Phoenix, Detroit, Boston, New York, L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia, owning career averages of 12.0 points (.435 FG%, .377 3FG%, .775 FT%) and 4.5 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per contest. Additionally, he has appeared in 67 career playoff games (45 starts) with averages of 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 30.1 minutes while also shooting .407 from the three-point line.

The veteran forward was drafted 14th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA Draft after a three-year collegiate career at University of Kansas (2008-2011), where he was named the 2010–11 Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. His twin brother Markieff plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

