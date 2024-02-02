Cavs Mitchell An All Star Again
February 1, 2024 9:23PM EST
For the second straight year in Cleveland and for the fifth time in his career, Donovan Mitchell has been selected for the NBA All Star game.
Mitchell was picked by the Eastern Conference coaches as one of seven reserves in the East.
The current Eastern Conference player of the week is averaging 28.2 points per game this season, while also dishing out 6.4 assists per contest and grabbing 5.5 rebounds every time he steps on the floor.
Mitchel is the only Cavalier to be selected this season.
