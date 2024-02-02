Cavs Mitchell An All Star Again

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 19: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half in the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

For the second straight year in Cleveland and for the fifth time in his career, Donovan Mitchell has been selected for the NBA All Star game.

Mitchell was picked by the Eastern Conference coaches as one of seven reserves in the East.

The current Eastern Conference player of the week is averaging 28.2 points per game this season, while also dishing out 6.4 assists per contest and grabbing 5.5 rebounds every time he steps on the floor.

Mitchel is the only Cavalier to be selected this season.