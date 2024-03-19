Cavs Mitchell To Miss At Least A Week With Nose Injury
March 19, 2024 1:34PM EDT
(official Cavs release) 3-19-24
The Cleveland Cavaliers released today a status update on guard Donovan Mitchell:
Donovan Mitchell sustained a nasal fracture at Houston on March 16 and missed the Cavaliers’ next game at Indiana on March 18. A medical procedure was performed this morning at Cleveland Clinic to realign the affected area. Mitchell will be reevaluated in approximately one week and his status will be updated as appropriate.
