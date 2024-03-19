News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Cavs Mitchell To Miss At Least A Week With Nose Injury

By Kenny Roda
March 19, 2024 1:34PM EDT
Share
Cavs Mitchell To Miss At Least A Week With Nose Injury
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 10: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on January 10, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

(official Cavs release) 3-19-24

The Cleveland Cavaliers released today a status update on guard Donovan Mitchell:

Donovan Mitchell sustained a nasal fracture at Houston on March 16 and missed the Cavaliers’ next game at Indiana on March 18. A medical procedure was performed this morning at Cleveland Clinic to realign the affected area. Mitchell will be reevaluated in approximately one week and his status will be updated as appropriate.

More about:
cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Damage at 6 Figures in 30th Street Plaza Fire
3

Moving Forward With New Jackson Roundabout
4

Safety First! Get your FREE Eclipse Glasses - Locations Listed HERE
5

Trump Coming to Ohio to Campaign, DeWine Endorses