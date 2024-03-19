Cavs Mitchell To Miss At Least A Week With Nose Injury

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 10: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on January 10, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)