Cavs – Pistons Trade

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) dunks the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
The Cavaliers and Pistons have agreed to a deal that sends 2-time all-star center Andre Drummond to Cleveland.
The Pistons in return will receive John Henson, Brandon Knight and a future 2nd round pick from Cleveland.
The trade isn’t official yet, as all three players must first pass physicals.
Drummond, 26, has a player option for next season at $28.7 million dollars. That means he can opt out of his deal and become an unrestricted free agent, or he can opt in, stay, and play for the Cavs.
This season Drummond is averaging 17.8 points per game and is leading the league in rebounding with 15.8 rebounds per game. He also dishes out 2.8 assists per game and blocks just under 2 shots per contest