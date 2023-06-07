Cell Phone Issue Continues, Stark Abuse Hotline Impacted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For a second straight day on Wednesday, users of A T and T and affiliated company cell phones cannot reach certain landline numbers in the region.

That includes most Stark County government offices.

County Administrator Brant Luther says a Windstream fiber optic line was cut in the Mansfield area, and repairs are being made.

Luther says the 430 and 451 exchanges are being impacted.

The county Children’s Services abuse hotline is among the numbers affected, according to the Job and Family Services office.

You can call 800-233-KIDS.

911 service can be accessed.