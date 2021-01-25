Celtics Crush Cavs

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Cavaliers saw their 3 game winning streak come to an end on the road Sunday night as they lost to the Celtics 141 to 103.
Jaylen Brown led Boston with 38 points.
Collin Sexton paced the Cavs in a losing effort with 13.
Cleveland is now (8-8) on the season and will play host to LeBron James in the World Champion Los Angeles Lakers tonight.
Tip off is 8PM and you can hear that game right here on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.