Central Catholic State Semi-Final Game Moved To Friday

NEWS RELEASE – Ohio High School Athletic Association
Executive Director Doug Ute
www.OHSAA.org | twitter.com/OHSAASports | facebook.com/OHSAAsports
For Immediate Release – June 9, 2021
Contact – Tim Stried, Director of Media Relations, [email protected]
OHSAA UPDATE: Baseball State Tournament Delayed to Start Friday
Storms arriving in Akron Thursday will shift the state tournament to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday event
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rain and storms predicted for the Akron area on Thursday has caused the Ohio High School Athletic Association to delay the start of the baseball state tournament until Friday. The scheduled start times and order of games all remain the same, but the state tournament will shift to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday event.
Due to pitch count limitations in baseball, the OHSAA always wants to keep both semifinal games of each division on the same day so that both finalists played their semifinal games on the same day.
The state tournament is hosted at Canal Park, the home of the Cleveland Indians’ AA affiliate Akron RubberDucks. Coverage includes live video streaming by the NFHS Network, live stats and more at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2021/2021-Baseball-Tournament-Coverage
2021 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament
All Games at Canal Park, Akron
Home Team Listed First
Live Video Streaming at NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH
Live Stats: www.OHSAA.StatBroadcast.com
Division III
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-8) vs. Barnesville (24-7), Friday, 10 a.m.
Archbold (22-11) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-6), Friday, 1 p.m.
Championship Game: Sunday, 10 a.m.
Division II
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (27-5) vs. Hamilton Badin (27-5), Friday, 4 p.m.
Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-9) vs. Vermilion (26-6), Friday, 7 p.m.
Championship Game: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Division IV
Lucasville Valley (20-11) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (23-8), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Warren John F. Kennedy (19-6) vs. Fort Loramie (27-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Championship Game: Sunday, 4 p.m.
Division I
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (24-6) vs. Cincinnati Elder (24-8), Saturday, 4 p.m.
New Albany (27-5) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Championship Game: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Ticketing Update
Baseball state tournament tickets are available from the Akron RubberDucks at: https://www.milb.com/akron/tickets/single-game-tickets
Children ages 5 and under do not need a ticket for admission, and fans can stay for multiple games/sessions with one ticket, however there is no stadium reentry.
Tim Stried
Director of Media Relations
Ohio High School Athletic Association