CFD: Could Take ‘Several Days” to Determine Cause of Deadly Fire
Fire envelopes a house on 8th Street NW in Canton on Octo. 18, 2021, killing a woman. (Courtesy Canton Fire Department)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department says it may take several days perhaps to determine an origin point and a cause for the fire that killed a woman.
That deadly fire on 8th Street NW just east of Broad Avenue on Monday.
The victim believed to be around 60 years old was found dead on the porch.
The house is a total loss and will eventually be torn down by the city.
The house next door also had significant damage to an exterior wall.
A positive identification is being made on the victim.