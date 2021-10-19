      Weather Alert

CFD: Could Take ‘Several Days” to Determine Cause of Deadly Fire

Jim Michaels
Oct 19, 2021 @ 4:35pm
Fire envelopes a house on 8th Street NW in Canton on Octo. 18, 2021, killing a woman. (Courtesy Canton Fire Department)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department says it may take several days perhaps to determine an origin point and a cause for the fire that killed a woman.

That deadly fire on 8th Street NW just east of Broad Avenue on Monday.

The victim believed to be around 60 years old was found dead on the porch.

The house is a total loss and will eventually be torn down by the city.

The house next door also had significant damage to an exterior wall.

A positive identification is being made on the victim.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark Prosecutor Fires Lead Attorney After Internal Investigation
Canton Man Headed Back Here to Face Child Sex Charges
Baker Leaving Pro Football Hall of Fame
Canton Man Gets 23 to Life in New Phila Shooting Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On