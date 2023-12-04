CFD Rescues Woman, Revives Cat from East Tusc House Fire
December 4, 2023 8:40AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Prevention Bureau of the Canton Fire Department continues looking for the cause of a fire that sent a city woman to the hospital late Friday night.
That fire in a two-and-a-half story house on East Tusc, a few blocks west of Belden Avenue.
Fire was on the first floor.
The elderly victim had to be rescued from the a second floor window.
A deceased cat was found in a cage.
Another cat was revived by the department.
$11,000 in damage.
The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.
There were no firefighter injuries.