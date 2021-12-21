Christian Aid Ministries: 12 Remaining Hostages in Haiti Slipped Out During Night
Now-freed Haitian hostages affiliated with Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio gather to sing after returning to the U.S, mainland. (Courtesy Christian Aid Ministries)
BERLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 12 remaining hostages held in Haiti until last week decided to slip out in the middle of the night and headed for a nearby mountain.
That’s according to Holmes County-based Christian Aid Ministries.
They came upon a person who got them help.
Their escape led to their freedom, and meant all 17 hostages were now free and safe.
Spokesmen for the Holmes County-based organization say the 17 men, women and children were treated well, though meals for adults were small.
The organization admits paying ransom money to keep negotiations going, not saying how much was paid.