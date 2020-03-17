Cleaning And Disinfecting Alternatives For COVID-19

      Breaking News
Kenny Roda
Mar 17, 2020 @ 10:16am
Ohio Department of Health
Cleaning and Disinfecting Alternatives – COVID-19 Checklist
March 16, 2020 COVID-19

COVID-19 Cleaning and Disinfecting Alternatives

Top 5 Ways To Disinfect When Everyday Supplies Run Out

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, offers the following suggestions for preventive cleaning against COVID-19 if everyday supplies, such as cleaning wipes or cleaning sprays, run out:

  • Use a diluted household bleach solution if appropriate for the surface: 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water; or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Do not use if product is past its expiration date. NEVER mix bleach with ammonia or other household cleaners.
     
  • Use an alcohol solution with at least 70% alcohol.
     
  • Wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Discard gloves after use, or, if reusable gloves are used, they should be dedicated only for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces for COVID-19 and no other purposes. Clean hands immediately after gloves are removed.
     
  • Clean hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
     
  • Remember to keep all cleaning products out of the reach of children at all times.

For additional information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For answers to your COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4ASKODH (1-833-427-5634).

TAGS
coronavirus covid19 Disinfecting
