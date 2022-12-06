Cleveland 17-Year-Old Arraigned on Murder Charge in Double Killing in March

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Cleveland-area teens charged in a double murder in Canton back in March has had his case moved to adult court.

17-year-old Jayvion Burkes was arraigned on a fresh murder indictment last week.

He’s been held at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center since April when he initially faced juvenile charges.

On March 28, Canton police say Burkes shot and killed 19-year-olds William Harvey Jr and Jeremiah Burton at a townshouse unit in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE.

17-year-old Lawrence Collins of Cleveland faces juvenile complicity charges.

His case was just moved to adult court for likely charges there.